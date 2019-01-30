It's 'Interim Budget 2019-20', clarifies Finance Ministry

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 30: Striking down all the speculations, Finance Ministry on Wednesday clarified that this budget will be 'Interim Budget 2019-20'.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in a press conference in the National Capital has clarified that this Budget will be called Interim Budget 2019-20.

"This Budget will be called Interim Budget 2019-20 and therefore, don't have any confusion on this issue," the statement read.

This would also be the last budget of the Modi government. The Budget Session of Parliament will begin on January 31 and end on February 13.

Generally the tradition in an election year is to present an interim budget or vote on account. The full budget is presented by the new government after the elections.

Goyal will present the Budget on February 1 as he was last week given the additional charge of finance ministry after Arun Jaitley left for US for medical treatment earlier this month.

Days before handing over the finance ministry charge to Piyush Goyal, Arun Jaitley had indicated that the government could break convention and make the February 1 exercise more significant than a vote-on-account. Speaking at an event on January 17, Jaitley had said the larger interest of the economy always dictates what goes into the budget, including addressing some of the challenges.