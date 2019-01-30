  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    It's 'Interim Budget 2019-20', clarifies Finance Ministry

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 30: Striking down all the speculations, Finance Ministry on Wednesday clarified that this budget will be 'Interim Budget 2019-20'.

    Finance Ministry clarifies that this budget will be Interim Budget 2019-20

    Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in a press conference in the National Capital has clarified that this Budget will be called Interim Budget 2019-20.

    "This Budget will be called Interim Budget 2019-20 and therefore, don't have any confusion on this issue," the statement read.

    This would also be the last budget of the Modi government. The Budget Session of Parliament will begin on January 31 and end on February 13.

    Generally the tradition in an election year is to present an interim budget or vote on account. The full budget is presented by the new government after the elections.

    Goyal will present the Budget on February 1 as he was last week given the additional charge of finance ministry after Arun Jaitley left for US for medical treatment earlier this month.

    Days before handing over the finance ministry charge to Piyush Goyal, Arun Jaitley had indicated that the government could break convention and make the February 1 exercise more significant than a vote-on-account. Speaking at an event on January 17, Jaitley had said the larger interest of the economy always dictates what goes into the budget, including addressing some of the challenges.

    Read more about:

    budget piyush goyal arun jaitley

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue