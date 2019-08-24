It's clear situation in J&K isn't normal, says Rahul Gandhi; Alleges "press personnel mishandled"

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Aug 24: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was part of the opposition delegation that was sent back from the Srinagar airport, on Saturday strongly objected to the treatment allegedly meted out to them and said "It is clear that situation in Jammu and Kashmir is not normal."

Gandhi alleged that media personnel were mishandled and beaten. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was also [art of the delegation, said situation in Jammu and Kashmir is terrifying.

"Some days ago I was invited by Governor to visit Jammu and Kashmir. I accepted the invitation. We wanted to get a sense of what ppl are going through, but we weren't allowed beyond the airport. Press Jammu and Kashmir with us were mishandled, beaten. It is clear that situation in Jammu and Kashmir isn't normal," Gandhi said, as reported by ANI.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik today said that he had invited Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to Kashmir out of goodwill. Satya Pal Malik also said that while he had invited Rahul Gandhi purely out of goodwill, the Congress leader started politicising the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

Ghulam Nabi Azad said the stories he heard from the passengers of Kashmir present in the flight, 'would bring tears even to a stone'.

"We were not allowed to go to the city, but the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is terrifying.

The leaders who took a flight to Srinagar were Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma. CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja, DMK's Tiruchi Siva, RJD's Manoj Jha and Dinesh Trivedi from TMC.

Opposition delegation led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi writes to Budgam district magistrate expressing objection to the decision to send them back from Srinagar airport. Opposition alleged J&K's administration's decision is violation of fundamental rights.