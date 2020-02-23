It's an honour, says PM Modi ahead of Donald Trump’s India visit

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday welcomed US president Donald Trump ahead of his two-day visit to India as the two countries look forward to strengthening the bilateral partnership.

    Narendra Modi and Donald Trump

    "India looks forward to welcoming @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. It is an honour that he will be with us tomorrow, starting with the historic programme in Ahmedabad," PM Modi tweeted.

    Earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi had said he was "extremely delighted" that the US president will visit India.

    "India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests. This visit is a very special one and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship," Modi had tweeted on February 12.

    Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will drive along the 22-km route between the airport and Motera Stadium, the venue for the "Namaste Trump" event, and pass 28 stages representing the states of the country as part of what is being billed as the "India Road Show".

    The route is expected to have tens of thousands of people and artists showcasing arts from different states and Union territories. The route will also feature decorations depicting events in the life of Mahatma Gandhi, whose life was closely associated with Ahmedabad.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 23, 2020, 17:07 [IST]
