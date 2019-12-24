It's a painful moment: West Bengal Guv’s car blocked at Jadavpur University for second day in row

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, Dec 24: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's car was blocked for the second consecutive day, and he was shown black flags by protesting students at Jadavpur University ahead of convocation.

In a series of tweets, the Governor, who is Chancellor of Jadavpur University, called it a "worrisome situation" and said "rule of law is no where in sight".

"It's a painful moment for me as a Chancellor & Governor. There's total collapse of rule of law in the state. The state Govt has put education in captivity,'' he wrote on Twitter.

The number of those obstructing is only around fifty. System being held hostage and those enjoined with the task are oblivious of their obligations. A collapse that can only lead to unwholesome consequences. Rule of law is no where in sight. As constitutional head concerned. — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 24, 2019

NEWS At Noon December 24th, 2019

Dhankhar, who is the ex-officio Chancellor of the state-run universities in the state, arrived at the University to preside over the 10th meeting of the 9th Court of the Jadavpur University.

Anti-CAA Stir: German Student whose placard drew Nazi reference at IIT-Madras told to deport

He was also shown black flags on Monday by some students of the university when he went to attend a meeting as its chancellor, PTI reported.

A large number of students and staffs showed the posters of 'BJP activist Mr Jagdeep Dhankar Go back' along with this they raised slogans 'Go back' with black flag.

The demonstrators' posters branded the Governor as 'Padmapal' (lotus) they alleged that he has failed to show impartiality as Governor.

The students also claimed that he supported the controversial newly amended citizenship law.

Earlier, the Governor said that the advertisement, in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee states that NRC and citizenship law will not be implemented in West Bengal, is unconstitutional and a head of government can't use public money for such campaigns.

Amid tussle with Governor, Mamata govt tables new rule to check chancellor-varsity communications

He also called on Mamata government to brief him about the protest violence that took place across Bengal over the anti-CAA protest. The Governor has been at loggerheads with the Mamata Banerjee government over several issues earlier.

Mamata has said earlier that she won't allow NRC exercise in Bengal, opposing the citizenship law the TMC supremo has led several rallies in the state.