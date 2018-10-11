India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
IT raids at media baron Raghav Bahl's property

    New Delhi, Oct 11: Income Tax officials have raided media baron Raghav Bahl's home and offices in Noida near Delhi, in connection with allegations of tax evasion on Thursday.

    Media baron Raghav Bahl. Courtesy: @Raghav_Bahl
    PTI said taxmen are looking for documents and other evidence related to the case under probe. Raghav Bahl is the founder of the Quint news portal and the Network18 group.

    As the news broke out about the raid, former AAP leader, Ashutosh, said, " After Pranoy Roy, now @Raghav_Bahl is targeted. Raghav is one of the most credible media personalities. Now he is paying the price for being anti-establishment, criticising Modi Govt."

    Senior journalist Shekhar Gupta, said, "I.T raids on @TheQuint offices and its founder @Raghav_Bahl home are cause for serious concern. Taxman has the right to ask all questions, but raids look like intimidation. If there is justification, govt must explain quickly. Or it will be seen as targeting critical media."

    More details awaited.

    (With PTI inputs)

