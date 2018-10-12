IT raids at TDP MP's home: Clear-cut case of political vendetta, says CM Ramesh

Hyderabad, Oct 12: Income tax department raids close relatives of TDP Rajya Sabha MP and businessman CM Ramesh on Friday. CM Ramesh is the promoter of Rithwik Projects Pvt. Ltd.

According to reports, the raid is also going on at his partners in Rithwik Projects Pvt. Ltd. Nearly 100 tax officials are raiding multiple locations including the office of a company owned by Mr Ramesh's relative.

Reacting to the raids, CM Ramesh said, "A clear-cut case of political vendetta, Centre has been targeting our leaders from last 15 days. The same thing happened in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal and now Andhra Pradesh, whoever is opposing them is being targeted."

This is the third IT raid this week on prominent anti-BJP voices including media baron Raghav Bahl. A day before I-T sleuths conducted raids at AAP Minister Kailash Gahlot's home and office followed by raids at Delhi-based news portal 'Quint' and its founder Raghav Bahl's residence in New Delhi.