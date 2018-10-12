India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

IT raids at TDP MP's home: Clear-cut case of political vendetta, says CM Ramesh

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Hyderabad, Oct 12: Income tax department raids close relatives of TDP Rajya Sabha MP and businessman CM Ramesh on Friday. CM Ramesh is the promoter of Rithwik Projects Pvt. Ltd.

    TDP MP CM Ramesh. PTI file photo
    TDP MP CM Ramesh. PTI file photo

    According to reports, the raid is also going on at his partners in Rithwik Projects Pvt. Ltd. Nearly 100 tax officials are raiding multiple locations including the office of a company owned by Mr Ramesh's relative.

    Also Read | IT raids at media baron Raghav Bahl's property, journalists condemn raids

    Reacting to the raids, CM Ramesh said, "A clear-cut case of political vendetta, Centre has been targeting our leaders from last 15 days. The same thing happened in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal and now Andhra Pradesh, whoever is opposing them is being targeted."

    Also Read: IT raids on AAP minister Kailash Gahlot's property in Delhi

    This is the third IT raid this week on prominent anti-BJP voices including media baron Raghav Bahl. A day before I-T sleuths conducted raids at AAP Minister Kailash Gahlot's home and office followed by raids at Delhi-based news portal 'Quint' and its founder Raghav Bahl's residence in New Delhi.

    Read more about:

    hyderabad telangana tdp

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue