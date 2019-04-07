  • search
    Bhopal, Apr 07: The Income Tax officials on Sunday raided the homes of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's former private secretary Praveen Kakkar in Indore and former advisor Rajendra Kumar Miglani in Delhi.

    In a 3 am raid, the officials searched the house of Praveen Kakkar, OSD to Kamal Nath. The house is located at Indore's posh locality Vijay Nagar.

    IT officials raid Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath’s aide’s Praveen Kakkar residence
    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath

    "The officials are is conducting searches at 50 locations. Searches are underway at locations of MP Chief Minister's OSD, Ratul Puri, Amira Group, & Moser Bayer. Searches also underway in Bhoola, Indore, Goa & 35 locations in Delhi. More than 300 I-T officials conducting them," ANI quoted sources as saying.

    MP CM Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri being questioned by ED in VVIP chopper case

    The two officers had already quit from their posts after the election code came into force last month.

    The raids are likely to trigger another political slugfest ahead of the elections as Kakkar is a very close aide of Kamal Nath.

    The Congress, and other opposition parties, have repeatedly accused the ruling BJP at the Centre of misusing government agencies to target its rivals.

    Story first published: Sunday, April 7, 2019, 9:54 [IST]
