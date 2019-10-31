IT Ministry seeks WhatsApp's response on Israeli spyware that targeted Indian journalists

By PTI

New Delhi, Oct 31: The IT Ministry on Thursday sought a detailed response from WhatsApp on the issue of Israeli spyware that was allegedly used to target Indian journalists and human rights activists through its platform. WhatsApp has been asked to submit its reply by November 4.

The ministry has written to WhatsApp seeking its response on the matter, a senior government official told PTI.

On Thursday, Facebook-owned WhatsApp said Indian journalists and human rights activists were among those globally spied upon by unnamed entities using an Israeli spyware Peagasus.

WhatsApp said it was suing NSO Group, an Israeli surveillance firm, that is reportedly behind the technology that helped unnamed entities' spies to hack into phones of roughly 1,400 users. These users span across four continents and included diplomats, political dissidents, journalists and senior government officials.

However, it did not say on whose behest the phones of journalists and activists across the world were targeted.