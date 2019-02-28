  • search
    IT Ministry directs YouTube to remove video links of IAF pilot

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 28: The Ministry of Information and Technology has directed the global video sharing platform YouTube to remove 11 video links pertaining to Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan during an air combat on Wednesday.

    According to sources, the I&T Ministry had asked YouTube to remove the clips following a directive from the Home Ministry.

    The government sources later claimed that the video links have now been removed.

    Pakistan captured Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on Wednesday after fighter jets of both the nations engaged in an air battle following an unsuccessful attempt to target Indian military installations in retaliatory strikes.

    Videos of the captured Indian Air Force pilot were being released on the internet and netizens shared these videos across social media platforms like Twitter, WhatsApp and Facebook.

    Meanwhile, under mounting international pressure, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced that his country will release the captured IAF pilot on Friday.

    (with PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Thursday, February 28, 2019, 19:04 [IST]
