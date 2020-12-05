It is our duty to back farmers who feeds the nation: Rahul Gandhi

No govt in the world can stop farmers fighting 'battle of truth': Rahul

New Delhi, Dec 05: Ahead of the fifth round of talks between the Centre and farmers' representatives, former Congress president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi called on all Indians to support their demand for a complete rollback of three contentious agricultural laws.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi continued his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he was "misleading the farmers on the new laws".

"The farmer of Bihar is in a lot of trouble without MSP-APMC and now the PM has pushed the entire country into this well. In such a situation, it is our duty to support farmers, those who feed the country," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

Farmers' protest: Government has given a written reply on minutes of meeting to the farmers

The video is a compilation of PM Modi's statements on how the laws, one of which scraps the APMC system, would benefit the farmers.

Recently, at a meeting with chief ministers, the Prime Minister had used Bihar's example to emphasise the "problems APMC Act created and that's why Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had abolished it" 14 years ago.

