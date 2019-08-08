“It is not surprising” says MEA on Pak's decision to downgrade diplomatic ties

  • search
    New Delhi, Aug 08: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday firmly asserted that developments pertaining to Article 370 are "entirely the internal affair of India" and said Pakistan's decision to downgrade diplomatic ties with New Delhi was "not surprising".

    A day after Parliament scrapped special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan took a decision to downgrade diplomatic ties with India.

    MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar
    MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar

    "The recent developments pertaining to Article 370 are entirely the internal affair of India. The Constitution of India was, is and will always be a sovereign matter. Seeking to interfere in that jurisdiction by invoking an alarmist vision of the region will never succeed," MEA statement said.

    India-Pakistan and a history of diplomatic downgrades

    "We have seen reports that Pakistan has decided to take certain unilateral actions in respect to its bilateral relations with India. This includes the downgrading of our diplomatic relations...It is not surprising that such developmental initiatives that could address any disaffection in Jammu and Kashmir should be negatively perceived in Pakistan, which has utilized such sentiments to justify its cross-border terrorism," it further said.

    Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi earlier said, their ambassadors will no longer be in Delhi and their counterparts in Pakistan will be sent back.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 8, 2019, 12:45 [IST]
