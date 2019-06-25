It is not only a delayed monsoon that has caused water scarcity

India

By Neha Jain & Neetu Jain

Bengaluru, June 25: Water scarcity faced by the Till recently the residents had no water problems as every house in that area had a bore well.

However with urbanisation came a big price. The mushrooming of multi-storeyed buildings and environmental changes led to the ground water depleting as a result of which bore wells started to run dry.

This is the problem that is being faced by the residents of 42nd cross 3rd block Rajajinagar, Bangalore from past 2years. However this problem is not an uncommon one and is being faced by almost all areas of the city.

The lack of ground water, made the residents switch over to water being supplied by the corporation. However this too was not sufficient as a result of which they began depending on tankers.

Thus water tank supply became their only source which cost them Rs. 8,000 to 10,000 per month. Despite the residents complaining, there was no solution in sight, with officials dragging their feet on the matter.

After speaking to the higher officials and engineers the matter was taken into consideration but the resolution was not satisfactory as the rate at which the water pressure was released or flown was not sufficient to fulfil the needs.

According to one resident self initiative is the only source through which the problem can be solved and it is best not rely on officials.

According to another, the official should allow the residents to maintain the trees on the roadside if they are willing to do so.

Key reasons:

Irresponsibility of the officials

Pollution by non recyclable plastics

Factor of utilisation leading to wastage of water

10% of water is only being utilised as 90% of water is being wasted in flush and showers

Initiatives taken to conserve water

Use of aerators

Rinsed water from washing machine can be used to clean washrooms

Official should create awareness among public about rainwater harvesting system

Solving leakage problems as soon as possible

Squal supply water