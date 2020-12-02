It is not easy to shift Film City from Mumbai: Sanjay Raut on Yogi Adityanath's visit to city

Will ensure BJP is out of power for 25 years says Sanjay Raut

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Mumbai, Dec 02: In what comes as a recent development, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said it is not easy to shift Mumbai's Film City elsewhere even though attempts have been made for it.

Speaking to reporters over Uttar Pradesh chief minister's meeting with film personalities and industrialists, Raut said "Earlier, attempts were made. It is difficult to replicate Mumbai's film industry elsewhere. Mumbai has a glorious film history and past."

"What is the status of Noida film city now? Can you create Mumbai's Film City in Lucknow and Patna?" Raut asked.

Raut also said that South and Bengal also have huge film industries. Southern superstars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi have worked in Hindi movies also.

Centre treating protesting farmers like 'terrorists': Sanjay Raut

"Is Yogiji going to those states or only targeting Mumbai?" the Rajya Sabha member asked.

"Speak of unemployment, falling GDP and the economy, instead of Shiv Sena's Hindutva," he said, referring to BJP's claim that the Shiv Sena has given up its core ideology.

Raut also said the central government should take steps to resolve the farmers' protest against the new farm laws going on at the Delhi borders since last week.

Earlier, Adityanath had unveiled an ambitious plan to set up a film city and rolled out an open offer to film fraternity to come to Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh government approved a proposal for setting up a film city in Sector 21 along the Yamuna Expressway in Gautam Buddh Nagar.