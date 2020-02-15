  • search
    It is just an advertisement: NCP leader compares US President's India visit to 'Howdy Modi'

    Mumbai, Feb 15: Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to India, NCP leader Nawab Malik on Saturday said that Trump's visit to the country will have a bearing on the Presidential elections in the United States. He further went to say that just as "Howdy Modi! advertised Prime Minister Modi, Donald Trump is going to be advertised here".

    "Trump's is a political visit. The visit will affect the elections in America. However, Indians there are quite intelligent and will not fall for this gimmick," the NCP leader said.

    NCP leader Nawab Malik
    "While 'Howdy Modi!' advertised Prime Minister Modi, Donald Trump is going to be advertised here," he added.

    Why is Donald Trump looking forward to India visit? It has a Facebook connection

    Accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, the US President is all set to visit India on February 24 and 25. A day after the announcement, PM Modi took to Twitter and said that India would accord a memorable welcome to the "esteemed guests" and the visit would go a long way in further cementing India-US friendship.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 15, 2020, 15:22 [IST]
