It is contempt says Sisodia after babus return file

New Delhi, July 5: The Lieutenant Governor must follow the order of the Supreme Court, Delhi deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia said. "How will the government function if the orders of the constitution bench are openly flouted in the country? This is in contempt of the court's order," Sisodia said during a press conference.

Sisodia's comments came a few hours after a file was returned citing that it was legally incorrect. The Delhi government had introduced a new system for transfer and posting of bureaucrats, making the Chief Minister as the approving authority.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was told by the services department that the order issued by him cannot be implemented as it was "legally incorrect".

The bureaucrats have claimed that the service matters still lie with the office of the Lieutenant Governor because Delhi is a union territory. The officials say that a May 2015 notification of the Ministry for Home Affairs which said that service matters fall under the purview of the LG has not been set aside by the Supreme Court.

According to the order issued by Sisodia, the chief minister will approve transfers of IAS, DANICS, all-India services officers, equivalent officers of the central civil services and provincial civil services.

Such orders were earlier being approved by the L-G.

We appeal to the Centre and the L-G that they must cooperate and let the Delhi government do its job, Sisodia also said.

