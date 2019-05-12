It is clear BJP govt is going: Priyanka Gandhi after casting vote

New Delhi, May 12: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday said it was "very clear" that the BJP will face defeat in Lok Sabha polls as people are "angry and distressed" and will convey their sentiments through voting. Interacting with reporters after exercising her franchise, the senior party leader said, it was "very clear that the BJP government is going".

"There is anger among people, and they are under distress. Modiji, instead of talking about real issues, has been talking about random things. And, now, they will express their anger against this government through voting," the Congress general secretary said. She said this will be witnessed especially in Uttar Pradesh.

The phase 6 of Lok sabha elections 2019 on May 12 is witnessing voting in 59 seats across seven states, among them being the national capital where fates of candidates on all seven seats will be sealed in the EVMs.

Voting is taking place in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Bihar , Haryana, and Jharkhand.

Among those in the ring in this phase of elections -- predominantly in northern states, barring West Bengal -- are Maneka Gandhi, Varun Gandhi, Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Dilip Ghosh, Meenakshi Lekhi (all BJP), Digvijaya Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sheila Dikshit, Ajay Maken, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kirti Azad (all Congress), Akhilesh Yadav (Samajwadi Party) and Manas Bhunia (Trinamool).

Election results will be out on May 23.

