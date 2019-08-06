'It is an internal matter of India': MEA on China's opposition on Ladakh

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 06: MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Tuesday said that Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization Bill 2019, is an internal matter concerning territory of India.

Speaking to media, MEA said,''India doesn't comment on internal affairs of other countries and similarly expects other countries to do likewise.''

''So far as India-China Boundary Question is concerned, the 2 sides have agreed to a fair, reasonable & mutually acceptable settlement of boundary question on the basis of Political Parameters & Guiding Principles for Settlement of India-China Boundary Question,'' he said.

Asking India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, China on Tuesday said they should avoid actions that "unilaterally" change the status quo and exacerbate tensions between them as it voiced "serious concern" over the situation in Kashmir.

China also expressed its opposition to India's move to create a separate Union Territory of Ladakh.

The government on Monday revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Asserting that China's position on Kashmir was "clear and consistent", Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said the issue is a legacy of history between India and Pakistan, which is also the consensus of the international community.

Hua, in a written response to queries on exchange of fire along the Line of Control and the Indian government's move to revoke Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, said China is "seriously concerned" about the current situation in Kashmir.

"The parties concerned should exercise restraint and act with caution, especially to avoid actions that unilaterally change the status quo and exacerbate the tension," she added. "We call on the two sides to peacefully resolve relevant disputes through dialogue and consultation and safeguard regional peace and stability," she said.

This is the second statement issued by China on the Kashmir issue in recent weeks.

On July 26, China said India and Pakistan should peacefully settle the Kashmir issue and other disputes through dialogue and expressed its support to the international community, including the US, in playing a "constructive role" to improve ties between the two countries.