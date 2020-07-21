YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    It is against Lord Ram: Uma Bharti on Pawar’s Ayodhya remark

    By
    |

    Sehore, July 21: BJP vice president and former Union minister Uma Bharti on Monday termed a remark made by NCP chief Sharad Pawar on the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya as "Bhagwan Ram drohi" (anti Lord Ram).

    Pawar on Sunday said some people think building a temple will help get rid of the COVID-19 pandemic, a day after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust suggested two dates in August for laying the foundation stone for a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

    It is against Lord Ram: Uma Bharti on Pawar’s Ayodhya remark

    Pawar's comment was seen as a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the the trust has invited the latter to lay the foundation stone either on August 3 or 5.

    Big screens, Silver bricks: Stage set for Ayodhya temple groundbreaking event

    "The statement of Sharad Pawar is Bhagwan Ram drohi.

    It is not against Modi, it is against Lord Ram. If the PM reaches Ayodhya for two hours (for the temple ceremony), how will it spoil the economy," Bharti asked.

    PM Modi works for 24 hours, He has never taken leave (from work) till today....I know his nature, he will clear files in the flight in both directions. He will give time of two hours for Lord Ram, she said.

    More UMA BHARTI News

    Read more about:

    uma bharti ayodhya

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 10:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 21, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue