It is a win win situation for the ruling dispensation in Rajya Sabha on triple talaq issue!

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 29: Triple talaq bill has been passed by the Lok Sabha but getting the same bill passed from the Rajya Sabha will be an arduous task for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the country. The ruling dispensation does not have enough number in the Upper house to get this bill passed. The BJP is obviously working on some strategy in to get this bill passed in view of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Moreover, Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is confident that the bill will be through in the Rajya Sabha. On being asked that what will happen to the bill in the Rajya Sabha, the Union minister said, "See no one was against the bill as such. Every political party supported the issue of triple talaq to be banned but there were some other issues with them that they talked about in the Lok Sabha. But people in the Rajya Sabha take things in a different way. So the bill will get passed from the Rajya Sabha as well with the support of everyone."

Also Read | Triple Talaq Bill passed, but women groups raise 10 concerns

There are 89 National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Rajya Sabha member out of total 245 seats in the Upper House. So if the BJP wants to get the bill passed it will need support of political parties like All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam with 13 seats, Biju Janata Dal with 9 seats and Telengana Rashtra Samiti with 6 members. It makes total members 28.

So even if these numbers are added to the NDA, the party will fall short of the majority. But if these political parties even abstain from voting, the BJP can manage to sail through the bill in the Rajya Sabha with some other members. But the political analysts have something else to say on the issue.

They are of the view that introducing the triple talaq bill in Parliament is a win win situation for the BJP as if it gets passed, the BJP will get all the credit but if it falls the responsibility will be on the opposition. So the opposition is trying to look for the answer of this situation.

Also Read | Triple talaq bill passed by Lok Sabha amidst walkout by Congress, AIADMK

This was reflected from the Lok Sabha debate that none of the political parties were opposed to the bill as such but they were opposing the criminality of the bill. So such excuses will be made but people say that it would be difficult for the opposition to sustain this.

The Prime Minister has already started talking about this bill in his speeches and if the bill does not get passed, this will be a big issue for the BJP to target the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections. The Congress will find it really difficult to defend its decision on triple talaq.