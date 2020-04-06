  • search
    'It is a long war against coronavirus pandemic, must not rest': PM Modi

    New Delhi, Apr 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the fight against coronavirus is going to be a long haul but we must emerge victorious in fight against this pandemic with a strong resolve.

    "It is going to be a long haul, we do not have to tire, our resolve and mission are to emerge victorious in fight against this pandemic," PM Modi said addressing party workers.

    India today crossed the 4,000-mark for Covid-19 cases as the number of infections rose to 4,067 while the death toll stood at 109. Maharashtra leads the country with maximum number of cases, Tamil Nadu stands second while Delhi is at the third spot.

    Let us win this war on COVID-19: Modi sets 5 tasks for BJP workers on party’s foundation day

    The health ministry's figures stood at 3,959 yesterday with the number of deaths at 83. The chunk of cases in India have been linked to the religious gathering at Nizamuddin, links to which have been traced across 17 states so far.

    Story first published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 12:48 [IST]
