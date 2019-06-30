'It is a case of sour grapes': Yogi Adtiyanath on Priyanka's tweet for rising crime in UP

  • search
    Lucknow, June 30: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has slammed Congress eastern UP general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's tweet on the law and order situation in the state, calling it a case of sour grapes.

    Adtiyanath said, "It is a case of sour grapes. Her party president lost from UP, so sitting in Delhi, Italy or England they have to comment something or the other to remain in headlines."

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

    Earlier, Priyanka had lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state over a spurt in the rate of crimes.

    'Reach office by 9 am or face action', UP CM Adityanath's latest diktat for govt officials

    Tweeting in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi also attached a collage of news reports highlighting the various incidents of the crime in the state.

    However, the UP Police was quick to react. The Twitter account of the UP Police replied to Priyanka Gandhi's tweet. Their response was to list out a set of data about how effective the UP Police has been in fighting crime.

    "UP Police has taken strict action against serious offenders. In two years, 9,225 criminals have been arrested and 81 have been killed. Illegal assets of more than 200 crore people have been seized under the National Security Act and there has been an unprecedented decline in dacoity, murder, loot and kidnappings," wrote the UP Police.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 30, 2019, 12:28 [IST]
