“It has been the best job I ever had”, says Arvind Subramanian, calls Jaitley “best boss ever”

Terming his job as the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) as "rewarding and fulfilling", Arvind Subramanian on Wednesday said that he shared an excellent rapport with Arun Jaitley, calling the Finance Minister "best boss ever".

Jaitley earlier in the day informed in a Facebook post that Arvind Subramanian wants to step down from the post of CEA, on account of pressing family commitments. Jaitley further wrote that he had no option but to agree with Subramanian's decison as the "reasons were personal but extremely important for him".

"It has been the best job I ever had or will ever have. It was enriching and exciting. I will go back with the happiest best memories of this tenure. I will always be committed to serving the country in future," said the outgoing CEA.

Read | Arvind Subramanian quits as Economic Advisor, Jaitley accepts resignation

Subramanian also said that his last day in office has not been decided yet. He further dubbed GST as a "monumental achievement", adding, "I am proud to be associated with it."

"Soon the process will be started for choosing my successor, let us see how it turns out," he further said.

Subramanian took over the post on October 16, 2014 succeeding Raghuram Rajan. The post of CEA was lying vacant for over a year since Rajan left to join the Reserve Bank of India as governor in September 2013. Subramanian's term was for three years, which was to end on October 16, 2017. He had got an extension of one year in September 2017, his term was to end in October this year.

In a 'Thank You' post on his Facebook page, Jaitley informed about Subramanian's decision to go back to the United States on account family commitments and added that he had no option but to agree with Subramanian.

Jaitley also thanked Subramanian for his contribution to macro economic management of Indian economy.

"Personally I will miss his dynamism, energy, intellectual ability and ideas. He would walk into my room - at times several times a day, addressing me as "Minister" to give either the good news or otherwise. Needless to say his departure will be missed by me. But I know that his heart is very much here. I am sure he will keep sending advice and analysis wherever he is," Jaitley wrote.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day