It doesn’t matter who wins Meghalaya elections, voters are out to ‘party’

Shillong, March 3: On Saturday, when counting of votes was underway in Meghalaya, it's the enthusiastic voters who caught everyone's attention. In the capital city, Shillong, the roads were chock-a-block with people as they came out on the streets to know the early election trends.

Hundreds of people gather together at the Polo Ground in Shillong where counting trends are being projected, reported ANI.

#WATCH: Huge crowd at Shillong Polo ground where people can see counting trends through a projector #MeghalayaElection2018 pic.twitter.com/iBHVpy2pvl — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018

There's a lot of interest regarding election results in the state. "We want to know who is coming to power. That is why so many people are out on the streets. I have come to the Polo Ground with my friends," said David Dkhar, a local businessman.

When asked whom he is supporting, David said he was a lifelong Congress supporter. However, he fears that the Congress might not form the next government because of its failures in various fronts in the last five years.

The Congress is in power for the last 15 years in Meghalaya. The Congress is facing a massive anti-incumbency wave in Meghalaya. Along with strong anti-incumbency wave, the Congress is facing several challenges which include inter-party conflicts and desertions, ban on mining activities resulting in the loss of jobs for the locals, scams, security issues, and the unprecedented rise of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Northeast since it came to power at the Centre in 2014.

The Congress and the BJP are slugging it out in Meghalaya. The Congress fielded 59 candidates, while the BJP had put up nominees in 47 constituencies. Though they are fighting separately in Meghalaya, the National People's Party (NPP) of Conrad Sangma, son of former Lok Sabha Speaker PA Sangma, is the BJP's partner in the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA). The Meghalaya Assembly elections were held on February 27.

All these facts and figures related to various parties and elections don't matter to many voters. "Let the best party win. We want the new government to work for Meghalaya. We want jobs, better roads, good educational institutions and end of corruption," said Julia Lyngdoh, a college-goer.

For those gathered at the Polo Ground, the election result day was almost akin to a party. "Isn't it a party, a festival?" asked a senior citizen at the Polo Ground.

Looking at the smiles and a few frowns, we can definitely say elections are "festivals of democracy" in Meghalaya, where people love to sing and dance regularly.

