  • search

Tamil Nadu: IT dept raids around 100 places linked to VV Minerals

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Chennai, Oct 25: The Income Tax (IT) department is reportedly conducting raids at around 100 locations linked to VV Minerals and its owner S. Vaikundarajan.

    S. Vaikundarajan
    File photo of S. Vaikundarajan

    The raids are being conducted over issues related payement of taxes for the last 3-years. In Chennai, raids are being carried out at Egmore, Thivanamayur and Guindy areas, among others. Raids are also underway at Tuticorin and Thirunalvelli.

    Vaikundarajan is said to be well politically connected.

    58-year-old S. Vaikundarajan is the founder chairman of VV Mineral, the country's largest miner and exporter of rare earth minerals.

    Read more about:

    income tax chennai tamil nadu

    Story first published: Thursday, October 25, 2018, 9:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 25, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue