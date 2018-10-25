Chennai, Oct 25: The Income Tax (IT) department is reportedly conducting raids at around 100 locations linked to VV Minerals and its owner S. Vaikundarajan.

The raids are being conducted over issues related payement of taxes for the last 3-years. In Chennai, raids are being carried out at Egmore, Thivanamayur and Guindy areas, among others. Raids are also underway at Tuticorin and Thirunalvelli.

Vaikundarajan is said to be well politically connected.

58-year-old S. Vaikundarajan is the founder chairman of VV Mineral, the country's largest miner and exporter of rare earth minerals.