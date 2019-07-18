IT dept attaches properties worth Rs 400 crores in probe against Mayawati's brother: Reports

  • search
    New Delhi, July 18: The Income-Tax Department has reportedly attached a 7 acre plot to its probe against alleged 'benami' properties of BSP chief Mayawati's brother Anand Kumar and his wife. The value of the alleged benami plot in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, is said to be around Rs 400 crores.

    The plot is reportedly linked to Anand Kumar and his wife Vichitra Lata. As pre the order for the attachment of this particular Noida plot, Kumar and his wife Vichitra Lata are reportedly the "beneficial owners" of the 7 acre plot.

    File photo. BSP chief Mayawati

    IT dept is investigating a case against them regarding high-value properties in New Delhi and Noida, and investment in companies promoted by the couple, news agency ANI reported while quoting reports.

    Mayawati seeks action against forcing people to chant religious slogans

    The probe is being carried out in accordance with the new Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Act.

    Mayawati on June 23 appointed her brother Anand Kumar as the party's national vice-president and named her nephew Akash Anand as national coordinator.

    A month after demonetisation in 2016, it was being reported that the Enforcement Directorate had 'detected' cash deposits of Rs 104 crore and Rs 1.43 crore in the bank accounts of the BSP and Mayawati's brother Anand.

