IT department freezes Sasikala's assets worth Rs 2000 crores

India

New Delhi, Oct 07: Income Tax Department on Wednesday froze assets worth Rs 2000 crores owned by late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa''s aide V K Sasikala, serving a four year-term in a corruption case here.

The frozen assets include two properties located in Siruthavur and Kodanadu worth Rs 300 crores.

"Income Tax Department today attached assets belonging to former CM J Jayalalithaa's aide Sasikala in Kodanad and Siruthavur areas of Tamil Nadu. Assets worth Rs 2000 crore frozen," the Income Tax Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sasikala, lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Prison here, was convicted and sentenced in February 2017 in the Rs 66 crore disporportionate assets case.

After the Supreme Court restored the trial court judgement in toto against Sasikala and two of her close relatives in the disproportionate assets case,(V N Sudhakaran and J Elavarasi), she surrendered before the court in Karnataka on February 15, 2017 and has been lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail.

Her two relatives are also undergoing four years simple imprisonment and all three of them were slapped with a fine of Rs 10 crore each.

Sasikala has already spent a total of 35 days in jail in 1997 and 2014 and availed a 17 day parole in 2017, which is deducted from the period she already served, he had said.