    #IsupportMaridhas: Twitterati reacts on Maridhas's ideology

    Chennai, Aug 27: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s victory over south has just started, after Karnataka now it's turn for Tamil Nadu it seems. This is more significant when a Madurai native Maridhas, who is doing the job that BJP's Tamil Nadu has failed to do countering anti-Modi campaigns. He is demolishing 'DMK' with facts and data.

    #IsupportMaridhas: Twitterati reacts on Maridhas's ideology

    Maridhas, gained fame after wrote a book recently, "Naan en modi ah aadarikkiren" or "Why I'm supporting modi - Part 1". The beauty of his writing is that he never criticised any other religions and have a huge respect on them. Maridhas gained huge fans who started twitting with the has tag #IsupportMaridhas, thus, he started trending on social media now. Twitterati showed their anger over the existing state government of Tamil Nadu and supporting Maridhas with his ideology.

    Who is Maridhas?

    Maridhas is a college professor from Madurai. He is pro - modi person and being writing or posting many articles on local politics to internal issues.

    He is not brahmin, but many people criticized him as brahmin because of ideologies.

    He never asked his students to vote for bjp, but asked or requested them to do a research before blindly believing the viral social media pages. He gave is first public speech during his first book release at Chennai.

    Here is how Twitterati reacted on his ideology and writing:

