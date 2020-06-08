Issues remain, but India-China keep things cordial

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 08: A breakthrough between India and China may take some more time, but one could take solace from the fact that both sides have kept it cordial.

New Delhi said that both sides have agreed to peacefully resolve the border row and an early resolution would be in the interest of bilateral ties.

The Ministry of External Affairs in its first remarks following the talks on Saturday said that the talks took place in a positive and cordial atmosphere. The statement underlined the agreement between Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping that peace and tranquility is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations.

Both sides also noted that this year marked the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and agreed that an early resolution would contribute to the further development of the relationship, the MEA also said.

South Block has taken note of the sensitivities of the other side. The discussions were cordial and frank, the source cited above said. However, India is aware that this would be a long haul and would require several more rounds of talks, before the issue is resolved completely.

The source also said that the talks would continue at the field and Brigadier level. South Block is aware of the sensitivities and would keep that in mind, the source further added.

The Indian delegation was led by Lt General Harinder Singh, the general officer commanding of Leh-based 14 Corps, while the Chinese side was headed by the Commander of the Tibet Military District, government sources said.

The talks were held at the Border Personnel Meeting Point in Maldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

Without specifically mentioning the talks, an Indian Army spokesperson said: "Indian and Chinese officials continue to remain engaged through the established military and diplomatic channels to address the current situation in the India-China border areas."