Issues pertain, but Congress to release first list for Telangana polls

By
    Hyderabad, Nov 10: The Congress in Telangana has decided to go ahead and announce the list of 74 candidates. The decision was taken despite the unhappiness expressed by its allies which have come together to take on the TRS in the Telangana assembly elections 2018.

    There still appears to be some disgruntlement among the allies comprising the Telugu Desam Party, TJS and CPI. The CPI has said that it would contest in 5 seats although 3 were allotted to it.

    Also Read | 75 per cent say KCR will rule Telangana again: Poll

    The final round of talks would be held today by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Chief, Uttam Kumar Reddy and Telangana Congress in-charge, R C Khuntia with the alliance partners. The meeting would also be attended by AICC screening committee member, Jothimani Sennimalai. He has been directed by the high command to go to Hyderabad and assist in the talks.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 10, 2018, 10:22 [IST]
