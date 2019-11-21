  • search
    ISRO’s launch of Cartosat-3 rescheduled to Nov 27

    By
    |

    Chennai, Nov 21: The launch of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 that was scheduled on November 25 at 0928 hrs is rescheduled to launch on November 27 at 0928 hrs from Second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

    On Wednesday ISRO on it's official Twitter page has confirmed saying that its earth imaging and mapping satellite Cartosat-3 along with 13 commercial nano satellites from the US, on was scheduled to launch on November 25, and the satellites would be launched by India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C47into Sun Synchronous Orbit from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR.

    

    But, on Thursday in another official statement on Twitter ISRO has wrote, the launch of PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 has been rescheduled to launch on November 27 instead of November 25.

    isro sriharikota andhra pradesh

    Story first published: Thursday, November 21, 2019, 13:52 [IST]
