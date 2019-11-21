ISRO’s launch of Cartosat-3 rescheduled to Nov 27

  • search
    Chennai, Nov 21: The launch of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 that was scheduled on November 25 at 0928 hours is rescheduled to launch on November 27 at 0928 hours from Second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

    On Wednesday ISRO on it's official Twitter page has confirmed saying that its earth imaging and mapping satellite Cartosat-3 along with 13 commercial nanosatellites from the US, on was scheduled to launch on November 25, and the satellites would be launched by India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C47into Sun Synchronous Orbit from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR.

    But, on Thursday in another official statement on Twitter ISRO has written, the launch of PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 has been rescheduled to launch on November 27 instead of November 25.

    Earlier, in 2014 the Cartosat-3 was originally planned to be launched onboard PSLV. Finally, it will launch on November 27, 2019.

    According to PTI, the Cartosat-3 is a "third-generation agile advanced satellite" having high-resolution imaging capability, it said, that the satellite would be placed in an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degrees.

    PSLV-C47 is the 21st flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (with 6 solid strap-on motors). PSLV-C47 would also carry 13 commercial nanosatellites from the United States of America as part of a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space, ISRO said as per PTI report.

    Cartosat have potentiality equipped to do weather mapping, cartography or army defence, and strategic applications.

    isro sriharikota andhra pradesh

