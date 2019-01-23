ISRO to train 45 countries in making nano-satellites

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 23: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to begin a new capacity-building initiative to train 45 countries in making nano-satellites, as part of India's efforts in Space Diplomacy.

Among the countries participating in the Unispace Nanosatellite Assembly and Training by ISRO (UNNATI) program, the first batch will bring in 30 delegates from 17 countries - Algeria, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Bhutan, Brazil, Chile, Egypt, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mexico, Mongolia, Morocco, Myanmar, Oman, Panama and Portugal.

The programme named Unispace Nanosatellite Assembly and Training by ISRO (UNNATI) was flagged off in this space hub by state-run Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K.Sivan and Minister of State in Deparment of Space Jitendra Singh.

Through the programme, ISRO will share its expertise in the technologies related to the small satellite with 90 officials from 45 countries in three batches.

The countries should nominate a team of two members, consisting of one mechanical engineer and one electrical/electronics engineer, to be selected for the programme, ISRO said.

The state-run URSC will provide accommodation, living and travel expenses for the selected officials undertaking the course.