  • search
Trending Delhi Elections 2020 Supreme Court
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ISRO to send lady robot 'Vyomamitra' in unmanned Gaganyaan spacecraft ahead of human spaceflight

    By PTI
    |

    Bengaluru, Jan 22: Even before orbiting astronauts on India's first manned mission to the space in December 2021, the Indian Space Research Organisation will send 'Vyomamitra', a 'lady robot', in unmanned Gaganyaan spacecraft.

    ISRO to send lady robot Vyomamitra in unmanned Gaganyaan spacecraft ahead of human spaceflight
    Image Courtesy: ANI

    The robot was the centre of attraction at the inaugural session of the "Human Spaceflight and Exploration - Present Challenges and Future Trends" here on Wednesday. Vyomamitra, a combination of two Sanskrit words Vyoma (Space) and Mitra (Friend), took everyone by surprise when she introduced herself to the audience gathered there.

    As part of Gaganyaan, first unmanned mission this December: ISRO chief

    "Hello everyone. I am Vyomamitra, the prototype of the half-humanoid, been made for the first unmanned Gaganyaan mission," the robot said.

    Explaining about the role in the mission, she said, "I can monitor through module parameters, alert you and perform life support operations. I can perform activities like switch panel operations..." The robot said she can also be a companion and converse with the astronauts, recognise them and can also respond to their queries.

    ISRO chairman K Sivan told reporters the humanoid will simulate human functions in space and also interact with the environment control life support system.

    ISRO selects 4 IAF pilots for manned mission 'Gaganyaan'

    "It will be simulating exactly the human functions there (in space). It will check whether the system is right. This will be very useful to simulate, as if a human is flying," said Sivan.

    Earlier, addressing the inaugural function, Sivan said ahead of the launch of India's maiden human spaceflight venture 'Gaganyaan' in December 2021, ISRO will undertake two unmanned missions in December 2020 and June 2021.

    More ISRO News

    Read more about:

    isro gaganyaan robot

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 17:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 22, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue