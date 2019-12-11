  • search
    ISRO to launch PSLV-C48 with spy satellite RISAT-2BR1, 9 foreign satellites

    Sriharikota, Dec 11: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on it's official page has announced that the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C48 will launch spy satellite RISAT-2BR1 and nine commercial satellites at 3:25 pm on Wednesday from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

    ISRO to launch PSLV-C48 with spy satellite RISAT-2BR1, 9 foreign satellites
    Image Courtesy: @isro

    ISRO's RISAT-2BR1 is a radar imaging earth observation satellite that weighs about 628 kg.

    Another attempt to land on the moon soon says ISRO

    The countdown for the launch of PSLV-C48/RISAT2BR1 mission commenced on Tuesday at 4: 40 pm (IST).

    The PSLV will also carry nine commercial satellites during the launch. These nine commercial satellites includes satellites one from Israel, one from Italy, one from Japan and six from the USA. These are the foreign satellites.

    After the sixteen minutes of it's launch RISAT-2BR1 will be sling from the PSLV rocket, and few minutes later, the first of the nine commercial satellites will be ejected into space.

    The estimated time of the spy satellites and the other nine satellites launch is expected to be about 21 minutes.

    On November the ISRO launched PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 USA nano satellites from Sriharikota.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 11:31 [IST]
