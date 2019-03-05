  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ISRO to launch nearly 30 satellites in March

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 05: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch an electronic intelligence satellite Emisat for the DRDO in March.

    isro

    ISRO will also launch 28 third-party satellites and demonstrate its new technologies like three different orbits with a new variant of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket in March. He, however, did not give a specific date.

    "It is a special mission for us. We will be using a PSLV rocket with four strap-on motors. Further, for the first time we will be trying to orbit the rocket at three different altitudes," K. Sivan, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) told IANS.

    Also Read ISRO launches summer course 'Young Scientist Programme' to train students

    EMISAT is an advanced electronic intelligence (ELINT) satellite jointly developed by ISRO-DRDO. It has a basic architecture similar to HySIS (based on Small Satellite Bus-2) which was first used in SARAL satellite.

    In January, the space agency launched a defence imaging satellite Microsat R for the DRDO.

    On January 24, the ISRO flew a PSLV with two strap-on motors while in March it will have four strap-on motors.

    The space agency has two more PSLV variants -Core Alone, which does not have any strap-on motors and PSLV-XL, which is a larger rocket.

    Further, ISRO will be launching two more defence satellites in July or August 2019 with its new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV).

    More isro NewsView All

    Read more about:

    isro

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 21:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue