Isro to launch navigation satellite IRNSS-1I tomorrow

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) will on Thursday launch a backup satellite to replace NavIC navigation satellite constellation's IRNSS-1A, from Sriharikota.

The space agency plans to install signal receivers on the ground, which will give weather alerts to fishermen in the sea and will also help them in positioning.

The launch will be Isro's second attempt at sending a replacement satellite. The previous mission of a PSLV carrying IRNSS-1H in August last year failed after the heat shield covering the satellite failed to separate.

About IRNSS-1I:

Weighing 321 tonnes, the PSLV-C41 will put the IRNSS-1I into orbit 19 minutes and 19 seconds after lift-off. The IRNSS-1I weighs 1425 kg at lift-off and is the ninth satellite in the IRNSS satellite constellation. It will be placed in a sub-geosynchronous transfer orbit and at its closest point will be 284 km above the Earth and at its farthest will be 20,650 km above the Earth.

The IRNSS-1I mission will take place two weeks after the space agency launched GSAT-6A on board GSLV Mk-II.

(with PTI inputs)

