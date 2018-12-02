  • search

ISRO to launch heaviest communication satellite GSAT-11 on Dec 5

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bengaluru, Dec 2: Indian space agency Isro is scheduled to launch GSAT-11, the "heaviest" satellite built by it, on-board Ariane-5 rocket of Arianespace from French Guiana on December 5. The satellite is scheduled for launch on board Ariane-5 launch vehicle from French Guiana.

    ISRO to launch heaviest communication satellite GSAT-11 on Dec 5

    Weighing about 5,854 kg, GSAT-11 would play a vital role in providing broadband services across the country, and also provide a platform to demonstrate new generation applications, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) said. It is the "heaviest" satellite built by Isro, the space agency said.

    Also Read | PSLV-C43 launch: HySIS and 30 other satellites successfully put in designated orbits

    The satellite will be initially placed in the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit and will subsequently be raised to geostationary orbit by firing the satellite's onboard motor.

    According to ISRO, GSAT-11 is the forerunner in a series of advanced communications satellites with multi-spot beam antenna coverage over Indian mainland and islands.

    In April 2018, ISRO had recalled GSAT-11 from Arianespace's rocket port in French Guiana for further tests, to be on the safe side.

    (with PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    isro satellite communication satellite french

    Story first published: Sunday, December 2, 2018, 16:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 2, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue