ISRO to launch heaviest communication satellite GSAT-11 on Dec 5

Bengaluru, Dec 2: Indian space agency Isro is scheduled to launch GSAT-11, the "heaviest" satellite built by it, on-board Ariane-5 rocket of Arianespace from French Guiana on December 5. The satellite is scheduled for launch on board Ariane-5 launch vehicle from French Guiana.

Weighing about 5,854 kg, GSAT-11 would play a vital role in providing broadband services across the country, and also provide a platform to demonstrate new generation applications, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) said. It is the "heaviest" satellite built by Isro, the space agency said.

The satellite will be initially placed in the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit and will subsequently be raised to geostationary orbit by firing the satellite's onboard motor.

According to ISRO, GSAT-11 is the forerunner in a series of advanced communications satellites with multi-spot beam antenna coverage over Indian mainland and islands.

In April 2018, ISRO had recalled GSAT-11 from Arianespace's rocket port in French Guiana for further tests, to be on the safe side.

