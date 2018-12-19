  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    ISRO to launch GSAT-7A today, satellite to add more heft to Air Force

    By
    |

    Sriharikota, Dec 19: India will launch its newest communication satellite, GSAT-7A, which will give a boost to the defence forces' communication capabilities, from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on Wednesday.

    Image credit: @isro
    Image credit: @isro

    In the third mission in just over a month, the space agency will launch the 2,250 kg operational communication satellite from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 4.10 pm.

    The satellite with a mission life of eight years is built to provide communication capability to the users in Ku-band over the Indian region, the ISRO said.

    Also Read ISRO's 'Chhota Bheem' sends first image from HySIS satellite

    Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV), in its 13th flight, will inject GSAT-7A into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

    The satellite will be placed in its final Geostationary Orbit (GEO) using the onboard propulsion system, ISRO said, adding GSAT-7A will take a few days after separation from the launcher to reach its orbital slot.GSLV-F11 is ISRO's fourth generation launch vehicle with three stages.

    "GSLV F11 is Isro's fourth generation launch vehicle with three stages. The four liquid strap-ons and a solid rocket motor at the core form the first stage. The second stage is equipped with high thrust engine using liquid fuel. The Cryogenic Upper Stage forms the third and final stage of the vehicle," the space agency said on its website.

    Also Read GSAT 11 launched from French Guiana, set to give impetus to BharatNet project

    According to reports, GSAT-7A has been built exclusively for the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Army and will add to the forces' communication capabilities.

    The satellite will allow IAF to interlink its ground radar stations, airbases and airborne early warning and control (AWACS) aircraft, and reduce the reliance on on-ground control stations for drones, they said. It will also boost the air force's network-dependent warfare capabilities, enhancing its abilities to operate globally.

    Wednesday's mission will be the space agency's last mission for this year. This year, Isro launched GSAT-11 on December 5 on a European vehicle from French Guinea's Kourou, GSAT-29 on November 14 on its GSLV-MkIII vehicle and the ill-fated GSAT-6A on March 29 from Sriharikota.

    The launch of Chandrayaan-2 and the PSLV-C44 remote-sensing satellite launch are among the seven missions lined up in 2019.

    Read more about:

    isro gsat

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue