ISRO to launch GSAT-6A communication satellite today: All you need to know

The Indian Space Research Organisation or ISRO will launch its latest communication satellite - GSAT-6A today. The launch will happen from the Second Launch Pad in Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota at 4.56 PM. This will be the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle's 12th flight and sixth flight with the indigenous cryogenic stage.

Here is all you need to know about GSAT-6A launch

What is GSAT-6A?

GSAT-6A, is similar to GSAT-6, a high power S-band communication satellite built on I-2K satellite bus with a mission life of about ten years.

A key feature of the satellite is providing mobile communication to India through multi beam coverage facility. The satellite will also provide a platform for developing technologies such as demonstration of 6 m S-Band Unfurlable Antenna, handheld ground terminals and network management techniques that could be useful in satellite-based mobile communication applications.

The total time to put the GSAT-6A satellite in orbit since its blast off from the launch pad in Sriharikota will be 17 minutes and 46.50 seconds.

Key features

It will help provide mobile communication for India through multi-beam coverage facility. It will have S-band in five spot beams and C-band in one beam. It will have a 6m diameter 'unfurlable antenna' for user communication link. It also has a 0.8m fixed antenna for hub communication link. The overall size of the GSAT-6A satellite is 1.53m X 1.65 m X 2.4 m.

Capacity

GSLV-F08, weighing 415.6 tonnes with a height of 49.1 metre comes with notable improvements like induction of High Thrust Vikas Engine, electromechanical actuation system in place of the electro-hydraulic actuation system.

Lifespan

ISRO has stated that the lifespan of the GSAT-6A mission will be around 10 years. The cost of the 2-tonne satellite is approximately rupees 270 crores.

OneIndia News

