ISRO set to launch GSAT-29 communication satellite on Wednesday

Chennai, Nov 13: The Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO will launch the modern communication satellite GSAT-29 onboard the rocket GSLV-Mark-Three tomorrow.

The ISRO has said the flight would take place from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota at 5PM on Wednesday. This would be the second development flight of the heavier launch vehicle GSLV Mark-III.

ISRO said that the 3,423 kg satellite would be launched by India's heavy lift launch vehicle GSLV-MkIII-D2 at 1708 hrs from the SHAR Range. It has the capacity to lift satellites of about four-tons into a geostationary transfer orbit.

GSAT-29 is a communication satellite weighing 3423 kg. The spacecraft will be located at 55 °E longitude and designed for a mission life of 10 years.

GSAT-29 carries Ka/Ku-band high throughput communication transponders intended to meet the communication requirements of users including those in remote areas. In addition, several new technologies such as Q/V-band payload, data transmission through optical communication link will be demonstrated. This will help in realizing future advanced satellites.

The launch of the GSAT-29 satellite on the 64-tonne GSLV-III rocket adds to a series of test flights ISRO is carrying out to develop the agency's heaviest rocket for use in the manned space mission planned for 2022.

The third and ISRO's heaviest to date, GSAT-11, awaits a scheduled launch on December 4 on a European space vehicle, Ariane-5, from French Guiana.

GSAT-11 was brought back from French Guiana to Bengaluru in April this year for additional tests and was re-transported last month for a confirmed launch.