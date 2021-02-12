ISRO tests two satellites developed by private sector for the first time

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Feb 12: In a first ISRO tested two satellites, SpaceKidz India and Pixxel which have been developed by the private sector.

The tests took place at the UR Rao Satellite Centre of the ISRO. This is a first for the space agency, which has so far only taken help in manufacturing and fabrication of various parts of satellites and rockets from the Indian industry.

The development comes after India opened up its space sector to private players in June last year. An independent body, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre was set up to not only oversee the space activity of the private sector, but also to share and handhold ISRO facilities. Any decision taken by the body would be binding on ISRO also.

A satellite designed by students from SpaceKidz had been launched by ISRO as an experiment in January 2019 using the fourth stage of the PSLV as the platform for the KalamSat.