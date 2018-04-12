ISRO on Thursday has successfully launched the IRNSS-1I navigation satellite aboard the PSLV-C41 from First Launch Pad (FLP) of SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

PSLV-C41 lifted off at 0404 hrs (4:04 am) IST, as planned, from the First Launch Pad. After a flight lasting about 19 minutes, the vehicle achieved a Sub Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit with a perigee (nearest point to earth) of 281.5 km and an apogee (farthest point to earth) of 20,730 km inclined at an angle of 19.2 degree to the equator following which IRNSS-1I separated from PSLV.

WATCH: ISRO launches the IRNSS-1I navigation satellite aboard the PSLV-C41 from First Launch Pad (FLP) of SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/RNfzYfw0VJ — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2018

The space agency plans to install signal receivers on the ground, which will give weather alerts to fishermen in the sea and will also help them in positioning.

This launch was Isro's second attempt at sending a replacement satellite. The previous mission of a PSLV carrying IRNSS-1H in August last year failed after the heat shield covering the satellite failed to separate.

About IRNSS-1I:

Weighing 321 tonnes, the PSLV-C41 will put the IRNSS-1I into orbit 19 minutes and 19 seconds after lift-off. The IRNSS-1I weighs 1425 kg at lift-off and is the ninth satellite in the IRNSS satellite constellation. It will be placed in a sub-geosynchronous transfer orbit and at its closest point will be 284 km above the Earth and at its farthest will be 20,650 km above the Earth.

