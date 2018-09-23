ISRO setting up third launch pad for Gaganyaan mission

GSLV Mk-III launch vehicle to be used for Gaganyaan mission:

ISRO will use its GSLV Mk-III launch vehicle, which can carry the heavier payload of the Gaganyaan, and this will take off from the new launch pad.

About Gaganyaan Mission:

It will be India's first manned space mission. Under it, India is planning to send three humans (Gaganyatris) into space i.e. in low earth orbit (LEO) by 2022. The mission was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 72nd Independence Day speech. Under this mission, crew of three astronauts will conduct experiments on microgravity in space. The crew will be selected jointly by Indian Air Force (IAF) and ISRO after which they will undergo training for two-three years. India will be fourth nation in the world after USA, Russia and China to launch manned space mission.

ISRO scouting for new location near Gujarat for the SSLV

Besides, the third launch pad at Sriharikota, ISRO is also scouting for a new location near Gujarat for the SSLV. ISRO is developing the SSLV to offer affordable launch options for smaller satellites through Antrix, the space agency's commercial arm. ISRO currently piggybacks smaller satellites on the PSLV and GSLV along with bigger satellites. The SSLV is expected to reduce the launch time as well as cost less to launch small satellites, which are much in demand.