ISRO set to launch communication satellite GSAT-29, Weather still hold key

Designed for a mission life of 10 years

The satellite is designed for a mission life of 10 years and will also serve as a test-bed for several new technologies in providing latest communication technologies.

"The GSAT-29 carries Ka/Ku-band high throughput communication transponders intended to meet the communication requirements of users including those in remote areas. In addition, several new technologies such as Q/V-band payload, data transmission through optical communication link will be demonstrated in this programme. This will help in realising future advanced satellites."

The mission

The rocket carrying carry GSAT-29 - that weighs 3,423 kg (just over 3.4 tonnes) - will sling it into Geo Transfer Orbit (GTO) with required inclination to the equator, just over 16 minutes into its flight.

The satellite will be placed in its final Geostationary Orbit (GEO) at a height of 36,000 km from Earth, using the on-board propulsion system. "It may take few days after separation from launcher to reach its orbital slot," ISRO said.

THE GSLV-MK III ROCKET

According to ISRO, this will be the second developmental flight of GSLV-Mk III rocket with a rated carrying capacity of four tonnes. GSAT-19 was the first of the series that was sent up into the orbit in June 2017.

Weather still hold key

The launch is subject to weather conditions as cyclone Gaja is expected to cross the Tamil Nadu coast on November 15. However the authorities are monitoring the situation.