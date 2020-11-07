Former ISRO chief explains the importance of space assets in India-China standoff

ISRO Recruitment 2020: Vacancies, how to apply, last date

ISRO to launch earth observation satellite, nine customer satellites this November

ISRO’s commercial arm ordered by US court to pay 1.2 billion USD to Bengaluru firm

Kerala best governed state says organisation headed by ex-ISRO chief

‘Scientists overcame many constraints’: PM Modi hails ISRO over launch of EOS-01

ISRO’s PSLV-C49 lifts off successfully

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 07: The PSLV-C49 has lifted off successfully from the Satish Dhawan Centre at Sriharikota. The launch was scheduled at 15:02 Hrs IST on Saturday.

"PSLV-C49/EOS-01 Mission: The countdown for the launch of PSLV-C49/EOS-01 mission commenced today at 13:02 Hrs (IST) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota," ISRO said on Friday.

Indias Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle in its 51st mission (PSLV-C49), will launch EOS-01 as primary satellite along with nine international customer satellites.

EOS-01 is an earth observation satellite intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support, ISRO has said.

.@isro Chief Dr. K Sivan announces successful separation of all nine customer satellites and their injection into their intended orbit.



Watch LIVE - https://t.co/6UieXcUdID pic.twitter.com/xvS6gftafV — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) November 7, 2020

The customer satellites are being launched under commercial agreement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space, it said.

The customer satellites include one from Lithuania for technology demonstration, and four each from Luxembourg and USA for maritime applications and multi-mission remote sensing respectively.