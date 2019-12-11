ISRO's PSLV-C48 launches spy satellite RISAT-2BR1, 9 foreign satellites from Sriharikota

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Sriharikota, Dec 11: The Indian Space Research Organisation's workhorse rocket PSLV-C48 blasted off from the spaceport here on Wednesday, carrying India's radar imaging earth observation satellite RISAT-2BR1 and nine foreign satellites.

With clear skies in the background, the 44.4 metre tall rocket lifted off majestically at 3.25 pm from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre here.

Incidentally, the launch marks a significant milestone for the space agency as it is the 50th flight of PSLV and the 75th vehicle mission from Sriharikota.

The 628 kg satellite is meant for applications in various fields like agriculture, forestry and disaster management support. It would also serve military purposes, ISRO sources said. Six satellites are from the United States and one each from Italy, Japan and Israel.