ISRO's 'Chhota Bheem' sends first image from HySIS satellite

Bengaluru, Dec 4: The country's latest earth observation satellite HySIS, launched by the ISRO on November 29, has sent its first image, covering parts of Lakhpat area in Gujarat.

Later, 30 foreign satellites were injected into their intended orbit after restarting the vehicles fourth stage engines twice. The last satellite was injected into its designated orbit 1 hour and 49 minutes after the lift-off.

Also Read | ISRO to launch heaviest communication satellite GSAT-11 on Dec 5

After separation, the two solar arrays of HysIS were deployed automatically and the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network at Bengaluru gained control of the satellite. The satellite will be brought to its final operational configuration in the next few days.

The 380-kg HySIS is meant to study the earth's surface in the visible, near infrared and shortwave infrared regions of the electromagnetic spectrum.

Also Read | PSLV-C43 launch: HySIS and 30 other satellites successfully put in designated orbits

PSLV is a four stage launch vehicle with a large solid rocket motor forming the first stage, an earth storable liquid stage as the second stage, a high performance solid rocket motor as third stage and a liquid stage with engines as fourth stage.