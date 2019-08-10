ISRO Quiz 2019: Here's your chance to watch Chandrayaan 2 landing with PM Modi

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 10: Excited to watch Chandrayaan 2 landing with PM Narendra Modi? Here's your chance. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to host an online space quiz, whose winners will get the chance to watch Chandrayaan-2 land on the moon live from ISRO's Bengaluru-based headquarters.

The quiz will be conducted by ISRO in coordination with MyGov.in from August 10 to August 20.

For more details check the notification available on the MyGov website before taking part in the ISRO quiz.

How to take part in ISRO Quiz?